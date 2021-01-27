Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Lahore men arrested for closing railway tracks for TikTok video

They claim they didn't know it is a crime

Two men were arrested for closing railway tracks without permission in Lahore's Raiwind in order to film a video for TikTok, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, Asrar and Zohaib are frequent users of the social media application and frequently uploaded videos on it. "They closed the tracks [for the train] without taking permission from the department," additional IG of the railway police said. "There is no leniency in the department's law regarding such a crime," he added. The suspects said they didn't know closing the tracks was a crime. "We just did it for fun," one of them said. A case has been registered against them at the Raiwind police station under the Railway Act, 1980. TikTok ban in Pakistan Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.
Lahore railway track

Two men were arrested for closing railway tracks without permission in Lahore’s Raiwind in order to film a video for TikTok, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Asrar and Zohaib are frequent users of the social media application and frequently uploaded videos on it.

“They closed the tracks [for the train] without taking permission from the department,” additional IG of the railway police said. “There is no leniency in the department’s law regarding such a crime,” he added.

The suspects said they didn’t know closing the tracks was a crime. “We just did it for fun,” one of them said.

A case has been registered against them at the Raiwind police station under the Railway Act, 1980.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

 
