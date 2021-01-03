Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man shoots neighbour’s pet dog thrice

FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore man shoots neighbour’s pet dog thrice

Photo: AFP

Listen
A man shot his neighbour's dog thrice in Lahore's Defence on Friday night, the police said. According to the owner of the dog, the incident took place on January 1. "My dog was outside in his kennel when we heard shots being fired," he told SAMAA TV. When I went outside, I saw my dog lying in a pool of blood, the man said, adding that the suspect lied that the dog had attacked his daughter. "Later we found out that the man didn't have any children nor was he even married." A case has been registered at the Defence police station. The police have said investigations have begun and the suspect will be punished as per the law. Related: Animal cruelty is a punishable offence in Pakistan again The complainant said the perpetrator has made offers to withdraw the case. "Chuck was like a son to me and I will make sure his murderers are punished," he said. According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, if any person kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, they shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs200 or/and with imprisonment for a term extending to six months.
FaceBook WhatsApp
dog Lahore

A man shot his neighbour’s dog thrice in Lahore’s Defence on Friday night, the police said.

According to the owner of the dog, the incident took place on January 1. “My dog was outside in his kennel when we heard shots being fired,” he told SAMAA TV.

When I went outside, I saw my dog lying in a pool of blood, the man said, adding that the suspect lied that the dog had attacked his daughter. “Later we found out that the man didn’t have any children nor was he even married.”

A case has been registered at the Defence police station. The police have said investigations have begun and the suspect will be punished as per the law.

Related: Animal cruelty is a punishable offence in Pakistan again

The complainant said the perpetrator has made offers to withdraw the case. “Chuck was like a son to me and I will make sure his murderers are punished,” he said.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, if any person kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, they shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs200 or/and with imprisonment for a term extending to six months.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore dog shot, FIR against killing dog, animal cruelty, lahore defense
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.