Lahore man shoots neighbour’s pet dog thrice

A man shot his neighbour’s dog thrice in Lahore’s Defence on Friday night, the police said.

According to the owner of the dog, the incident took place on January 1. “My dog was outside in his kennel when we heard shots being fired,” he told SAMAA TV.

When I went outside, I saw my dog lying in a pool of blood, the man said, adding that the suspect lied that the dog had attacked his daughter. “Later we found out that the man didn’t have any children nor was he even married.”

A case has been registered at the Defence police station. The police have said investigations have begun and the suspect will be punished as per the law.

Related: Animal cruelty is a punishable offence in Pakistan again

The complainant said the perpetrator has made offers to withdraw the case. “Chuck was like a son to me and I will make sure his murderers are punished,” he said.

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1890, if any person kills any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner, they shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs200 or/and with imprisonment for a term extending to six months.