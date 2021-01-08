Lahore man sets himself, wife and children on fire

A man set himself, his wife and children on fire over an argument in Lahore’s Batapur, the police said on Friday afternoon.

According to the neighbours, the man, identified as Anees, had an argument with his wife in the morning.

In the middle of the commotion, he threw petrol on himself and his family and set everyone on fire, a neighbour said.

The police were immediately called to the site and the family taken to a hospital. According to doctors, Anis and his wife are in critical condition and have been moved to the burns ward.

The police are collecting evidence from the crime scene and further investigations are underway.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.