Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man sets himself, wife and children on fire

Family moved to hospital, in critical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Lahore man sets himself, wife and children on fire
Listen
A man set himself, his wife and children on fire over an argument in Lahore's Batapur, the police said on Friday afternoon. According to the neighbours, the man, identified as Anees, had an argument with his wife in the morning. In the middle of the commotion, he threw petrol on himself and his family and set everyone on fire, a neighbour said. The police were immediately called to the site and the family taken to a hospital. According to doctors, Anis and his wife are in critical condition and have been moved to the burns ward. The police are collecting evidence from the crime scene and further investigations are underway. Suicide prevention Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: • Do not leave the person alone. • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them. Mind Organisation 042 35761999Umang 0317 4288665Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139Baat Karo 0335 5743344Taskeen 0332 5267936Rooh 0333 3337664Rozan 0800-22444OpenCounseling 042 35761999
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Suicide

A man set himself, his wife and children on fire over an argument in Lahore’s Batapur, the police said on Friday afternoon.

According to the neighbours, the man, identified as Anees, had an argument with his wife in the morning.

In the middle of the commotion, he threw petrol on himself and his family and set everyone on fire, a neighbour said.

The police were immediately called to the site and the family taken to a hospital. According to doctors, Anis and his wife are in critical condition and have been moved to the burns ward.

The police are collecting evidence from the crime scene and further investigations are underway.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore man sets himself on fire, lahore man fire, lahore man suicide, lahore police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.