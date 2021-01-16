Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Lahore man paid Rs1.2m to have his father killed: police

Posted: Jan 16, 2021
Posted: Jan 16, 2021
Lahore man paid Rs1.2m to have his father killed: police

A man hired two professional killers and paid them Rs1,200,000 to murder his father, the Lahore police said on Friday.

Earlier this month, a trader identified as Ramzan was found dead in Chung. The suspect, Abid, had filed a complaint against the murder at the police station in an attempt to mislead the police.

During the investigation, the police found evidence that aroused suspicion against the suspect after which they questioned him.

“He confessed to the crime and said he did it for property,” the investigating officer said, adding that Abid first paid the hitmen Rs500,000 in advance and the remaining amount was paid after the murder.

The police have arrested Abid and the two hitmen. A case has been registered against them.

 
