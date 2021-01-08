Lahore man murders two sisters for ‘blackmailing’ him: police

A man was arrested for murdering two sisters in Lahore’s Kahna for blackmailing him, the police said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Naeem, was friends with one of the victims Sajida. “They both worked at a factory together,” the investigating officer said.

On Monday, Sajida and her sister went to meet the suspect where he abducted them and then tied them up with a rope. “Naeem then murdered the women,” the officer said.

The victims’ bodies were found in a sack thrown in a canal in the neighbourhood.

The suspect confessed to his crime during questioning. “He said he planned to murder Sajida as she had been blackmailing him,” the officer said, adding that Naeem was helped by his friend Eijaz in the crime.

Eijaz is on the run. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.