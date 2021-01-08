Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man murders two sisters for ‘blackmailing’ him: police

Suspect confessed to his crime

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man murders two sisters for ‘blackmailing’ him: police

Photo: Online

Listen
A man was arrested for murdering two sisters in Lahore's Kahna for blackmailing him, the police said on Friday. The suspect, identified as Naeem, was friends with one of the victims Sajida. "They both worked at a factory together," the investigating officer said. On Monday, Sajida and her sister went to meet the suspect where he abducted them and then tied them up with a rope. "Naeem then murdered the women," the officer said. The victims' bodies were found in a sack thrown in a canal in the neighbourhood. The suspect confessed to his crime during questioning. "He said he planned to murder Sajida as she had been blackmailing him," the officer said, adding that Naeem was helped by his friend Eijaz in the crime. Eijaz is on the run. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder

A man was arrested for murdering two sisters in Lahore’s Kahna for blackmailing him, the police said on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Naeem, was friends with one of the victims Sajida. “They both worked at a factory together,” the investigating officer said.

On Monday, Sajida and her sister went to meet the suspect where he abducted them and then tied them up with a rope. “Naeem then murdered the women,” the officer said.

The victims’ bodies were found in a sack thrown in a canal in the neighbourhood.

The suspect confessed to his crime during questioning. “He said he planned to murder Sajida as she had been blackmailing him,” the officer said, adding that Naeem was helped by his friend Eijaz in the crime.

Eijaz is on the run. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore sisters murder, lahore man murders sisters, lahore crime, lahore kahna, lahore police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.