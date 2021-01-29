Lahore man moves court to ban PUBG, TikTok and Bigo

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on applications such as TikTok, PUBG, and Bigo.

Advocate Waqas Anwer filed the petition on Friday.

He said that these apps have been spreading “vulgar” content, and many lives have been lost because of it too.

Fifty-nine countries, including Pakistan’s neighbour India, have banned these apps, he said, adding that there is no law for the regularisation and monitoring of such apps in our country.

The court has issued notices to respondents in the case.

PUBG ban

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore.

The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country. The ban was reversed on October 19, 2020.