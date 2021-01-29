Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man moves court to ban PUBG, TikTok and Bigo

Court issues notices to respondents

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man moves court to ban PUBG, TikTok and Bigo
Listen
A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on applications such as TikTok, PUBG, and Bigo. Advocate Waqas Anwer filed the petition on Friday. He said that these apps have been spreading "vulgar" content, and many lives have been lost because of it too. Fifty-nine countries, including Pakistan's neighbour India, have banned these apps, he said, adding that there is no law for the regularisation and monitoring of such apps in our country. The court has issued notices to respondents in the case. PUBG ban The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore. The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.” The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country. The ban was reversed on October 19, 2020.
FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore high court

A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on applications such as TikTok, PUBG, and Bigo.

Advocate Waqas Anwer filed the petition on Friday.

He said that these apps have been spreading “vulgar” content, and many lives have been lost because of it too.

Fifty-nine countries, including Pakistan’s neighbour India, have banned these apps, he said, adding that there is no law for the regularisation and monitoring of such apps in our country.

The court has issued notices to respondents in the case.

PUBG ban

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had imposed a temporary ban on the game earlier this year after three gamers died by suicide in Lahore.

The PTA said that the decision was made after it received “numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.”

The controversial ban led to people discussing the effects of the game on young people and it became one of the most debated topics in the country. The ban was reversed on October 19, 2020.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pubg ban, tiktok ban, pakistan bans pubg,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.