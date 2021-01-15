Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore man locks sister in room for 4 years

Victim moved to Dar-ul-Aman Shelter

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lahore man locks sister in room for 4 years

Photo: File

Listen
A man who locked up his sister in a room for four years was arrested in Lahore on Friday. According to the police, four years earlier when the siblings' parents passed away, the victim had asked for her share in their property after which her brother imprisoned her. "Our house was sold for over Rs10 million of which he [the suspect] didn't even give me a penny," the victim told the police. When the woman asked for her share, the perpetrator beat her up and locked her in a room. "He told the neighbours that his sister had lost her senses so that no one could complain against him," the investigating officer said. The suspect's wife helped him with the crime. The couple has been detained and an FIR has been registered against them. The victim, on the other hand, has been moved to the Dar-ul-Aman shelter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore

A man who locked up his sister in a room for four years was arrested in Lahore on Friday.

According to the police, four years earlier when the siblings’ parents passed away, the victim had asked for her share in their property after which her brother imprisoned her.

“Our house was sold for over Rs10 million of which he [the suspect] didn’t even give me a penny,” the victim told the police.

When the woman asked for her share, the perpetrator beat her up and locked her in a room. “He told the neighbours that his sister had lost her senses so that no one could complain against him,” the investigating officer said.

The suspect’s wife helped him with the crime. The couple has been detained and an FIR has been registered against them.

The victim, on the other hand, has been moved to the Dar-ul-Aman shelter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore man locks up sister, lahore man arrested for torturing sister, lahore man arrested, lahore police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.