Lahore man detained for bringing university student’s body to hospital

Posted: Jan 25, 2021
Posted: Jan 25, 2021
The Lahore police have detained a man for bringing the body of a university student to the University of Lahore Teaching Hospital and leaving it there.

The police were able to trace the man after CCTV footage of him bringing the woman’s body to the hospital surfaced.

The footage shows the man getting out of a white car and bringing the body in. Another person was filmed sitting in the driver’s seat.

The deceased has been identified as a student of a government college. The woman had come to Lahore from Gujrat to pay her fees. Her father said she was carrying Rs120,000 and a mobile phone with her.

A case has been registered against two unidentified suspects.

 
