Lahore flights delayed after fog reappears

The flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport were affected after fog reappeared in multiple parts in Lahore Tuesday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the airport, a number of flights were delayed because of low visibility.

Incoming flights from Doha, London, and Turkey, and outgoing flights to Istanbul, London, and Abu Dhabi have been delayed. Pakistan International Airline’s PK-307 to Karachi departed late too.

The schedule of another flight, PK-9747 to Saudi Arabia, has also been affected.

On the other hand, multiple motorways of Punjab have been closed for traffic after dense fog enveloped the province.

M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Mominkot, M-3 Motorway from Lahore to Darkhana, Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, Multan-Sahiwal Motorway, and M4 Motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot were temporarily closed for traffic.

The motorway police said that visibility on the National Highway dropped to 30 meters. Residents have been advised to refrain from unnecessary travel and use fog lights.