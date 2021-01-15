Lahore flights delayed after dense fog reappears

Over 18 flights to and from Lahore were delayed after dense fog enveloped the city on Friday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Allama Iqbal International Airport, three domestic flights landing and six taking off from the city have been delayed.

On the other hand, six international flights flying from Lahore and five arriving flights faced a delay.

The fog has affected road transport in the city as well. Motorways M-3 from Lahore to Darkhan and M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Shorkot have been closed for traffic.

The motorway police have requested people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights while driving.

On Friday morning, fog was reported in Pattoki, Sahiwal, Okara, Khanewal and other plain areas of Punjab. Following this, visibility dropped to zero.

Earlier this week, a man was killed and six others injured in an accident on the Manga Bypass in Lahore. The accident was caused by dense fog. According to rescue officials, four cars and a bus crashed into each other because of the fog.