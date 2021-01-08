Lahore DIG’s wife loses Rs1m in online bank fraud

A man was arrested for stealing Rs1 million from the bank account of the wife of Lahore’s deputy inspector general, the Federal Investigation Agency said.

Two men and a woman were involved in the crime. According to FIA, the suspects first tried to trick the complainant into revealing her account details to them but failed.

They then got a fake death certificate of the woman issued and bought a new SIM card under her name. “Through the SIM card, the suspects got access to the complainant’s bank account details online,” the agency’s cybercrime sub-inspector Muhammad Yasir told SAMAA TV.

They then transferred Rs1 million to the bank account of a man identified as Arsalan and withdrew Rs980,000 in cash. “Using the transaction details, we arrested Arsalan from Faisalabad,” Yasir said.

The suspect’s accomplices, Neha and Saif, managed to escape. Arsalan confessed to his crime during questioning by the police.

On the other hand, a representative of the complainant’s bank said they were unaware of the crime. “A special inquiry has been set up into the case.”

The police are conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects and further investigation is underway.