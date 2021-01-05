Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Lahore court dismisses petition seeking increase in price of eggs

DC, Punjab govt issued notices

Lahore court dismisses petition seeking increase in price of eggs

The Lahore High Court dismissed Tuesday a petition seeking an increase in the price of eggs. The court has issued notices to the deputy commissioner and Punjab government in the petition filed by the owners of the poultry farms. The livestock additional director has issued a notification for a price increase from Rs194 per dozen to Rs204, the petitioners said. The price should be increased as the demand is more than supply, they told the court. Do you not want the poor to be able to afford eggs in winters, asked the court. The government should provide food items at lowers costs, it added.
lahore high court

