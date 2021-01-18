Lahore’s DHA, Askari X among 17 neighbourhoods being sealed

Smart lockdowns have been imposed in more Lahore and Gujranwala neighbourhoods as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Punjab Health Department has locked down another 17 neighbourhoods in Lahore and three in Gujranwala as part of its continued smart lockdown drive where it imposes restrictions in areas where higher coronavirus cases are reported to stem the spread of the virus.

The areas in Lahore will remain under lockdown till January 29 while Gujranwala’s neighbourhoods will be locked down till January 25.

In Lahore, some of the areas locked down are Canal View Society, Askari X, DHA, Sui as Society and Allama Iqbal Town.

All private and public offices, shopping malls, markets and restaurants in the locked down areas will remain closed during this period. Gatherings of more than five people area also banned.

According to the health department, these areas have seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.

Only stores selling necessities such as grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm. Milk shops and fish and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Entry and exit to these areas will be restricted and people not living in the area won’t be allowed in.