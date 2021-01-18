Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore’s DHA, Askari X among 17 neighbourhoods being sealed

Three areas in Gujranwala are also being locked down

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Lahore’s DHA, Askari X among 17 neighbourhoods being sealed

Photo: Online

Listen
Smart lockdowns have been imposed in more Lahore and Gujranwala neighbourhoods as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The Punjab Health Department has locked down another 17 neighbourhoods in Lahore and three in Gujranwala as part of its continued smart lockdown drive where it imposes restrictions in areas where higher coronavirus cases are reported to stem the spread of the virus. The areas in Lahore will remain under lockdown till January 29 while Gujranwala’s neighbourhoods will be locked down till January 25. In Lahore, some of the areas locked down are Canal View Society, Askari X, DHA, Sui as Society and Allama Iqbal Town. All private and public offices, shopping malls, markets and restaurants in the locked down areas will remain closed during this period. Gatherings of more than five people area also banned. According to the health department, these areas have seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks. Only stores selling necessities such as grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm. Milk shops and fish and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm. Entry and exit to these areas will be restricted and people not living in the area won’t be allowed in.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore smart lockdown

Smart lockdowns have been imposed in more Lahore and Gujranwala neighbourhoods as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Punjab Health Department has locked down another 17 neighbourhoods in Lahore and three in Gujranwala as part of its continued smart lockdown drive where it imposes restrictions in areas where higher coronavirus cases are reported to stem the spread of the virus.

The areas in Lahore will remain under lockdown till January 29 while Gujranwala’s neighbourhoods will be locked down till January 25.

In Lahore, some of the areas locked down are Canal View Society, Askari X, DHA, Sui as Society and Allama Iqbal Town.

All private and public offices, shopping malls, markets and restaurants in the locked down areas will remain closed during this period. Gatherings of more than five people area also banned.

According to the health department, these areas have seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.

Only stores selling necessities such as grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm. Milk shops and fish and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Entry and exit to these areas will be restricted and people not living in the area won’t be allowed in.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.