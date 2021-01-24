Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace

It's owned by former PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar's family

Posted: Jan 24, 2021
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Lahore administration demolished on Sunday part of Khokhar Palace, the home of former PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar.

Khokhar Palace is located in Johar Town. The government has accused the Khokhar brothers of illegally occupying the land it is built on via forgery.

The Khokhars claim to have the documents for the land, which is valued at Rs1.5 billion.

Sunday's encroachment drive was conducted by the Lahore Development Authority with the support of the police.

The rear entrance and walls of Khokhar Palace were demolished Sunday morning. There was heavy police presence during the operation and the route from Ayub Chowk to Khokhar Palace has been sealed.

The rear wall of the house of Khokhar’s nephew Tahir Javed was also demolished.

The Khokhar brothers' lawyers were also present and showed court orders to the administration.

When they heard of the operation, PML-N workers also started arriving at Khokhar palace.

At a January 23 press conference in Lahore, Saiful Malook Khokhar said the Lahore administration was trying to please Prime Minister Imran Khan by targeting Khokhar Palace.

He said nine plans had been passed by the town and four by the LDA.

The deputy commissioner told the chief justice of the Lahore High Court that the issue is only of two marlas, he said.

All institutions have cleared the area but the government wants to take revenge for the PDM's Minar-e-Pakistan rally, Khokhar accused.

He said he had previously approached the court and will do so again, adding that there were 11 fake cases against his family.

Reporting by Daniyal Sattar and Abbas Naqvi

 
