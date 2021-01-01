Labourer killed in explosion at scrap warehouse in Karachi’s SITE

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man was killed in an explosion at a scrap warehouse in Karachi's SITE Area on Friday afternoon.

The man was a labourer and was trying to dismantle a generator with a hammer when it exploded, according to the Keamari SP.

The Bomb Disposal Squad has said that the blast was caused by explosives.

Experts said a scrap pipe had 400 to 500 grammes of explosives in it and exploded when the victim hit it with the hammer.

A chemical report will reveal the intensity of the explosives.