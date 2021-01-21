KP to introduce sexual offender registry, harsher punishments for paedophiles

Bill to be presented before assembly soon
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is expected to pass a law to protect children against sexual predators on Friday.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2020, which will come into effect at once when it is passed, punishes child rapists and abusers with 14-year imprisonments and a fine extending to Rs5 million.
The bill will be presented in the assembly soon and has so far been presented to the cabinet.
The bill includes punishments for “dealing with organs of a child, child pornography, exposure to seduction and child trafficking”.
It has introduced a new section, special procedure in case of offenders related to children, under which whenever a child abuser or rapist is arrested, the following things are allowed:
Offenders who have completed their sentence will have their names included in a Register of Sexual Offenders. A commission will be formed to maintain and oversee the register. The offenders whose names are in the register will be subject to a number of restrictions.
If any private or public organisation employs a sexual offender willfully, the manager will be sent to jail for five years and fine Rs10 million will be imposed, the bill added.