Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Kohat man arrested for murdering German national: police

He killed the victim in a robbery in Islamabad last month

Posted: Jan 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kohat man arrested for murdering German national: police

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
A man, identified as Nasruddin, was arrested from Kohat for murdering a German national, the police said on Sunday. "The suspect was caught in a joint operation by the Islamabad and Kohat police," Operations SP Ikramullah said. "Technical sources and ground intelligence were used in the arrest." Nasruddin is a resident of Kohat and has a criminal record. He was sent to jail earlier for multiple crimes. The police have seized his car and have started questioning him. The suspect had murdered a German national during a robbery in Islamabad on December 29. Initially, a case against unidentified men was registered at the Model Ramna police station in the capital. Detailed investigations into the case revealed Nasruddin's name. The police are conducting raids to arrest other perpetrators named, SP Ikramullah added.
Islamabad kohat Murder

A man, identified as Nasruddin, was arrested from Kohat for murdering a German national, the police said on Sunday.

“The suspect was caught in a joint operation by the Islamabad and Kohat police,” Operations SP Ikramullah said. “Technical sources and ground intelligence were used in the arrest.”

Nasruddin is a resident of Kohat and has a criminal record. He was sent to jail earlier for multiple crimes. The police have seized his car and have started questioning him.

The suspect had murdered a German national during a robbery in Islamabad on December 29.

Initially, a case against unidentified men was registered at the Model Ramna police station in the capital. Detailed investigations into the case revealed Nasruddin’s name.

The police are conducting raids to arrest other perpetrators named, SP Ikramullah added.

 
