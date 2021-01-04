KMC launches drive to remove encroachments from Mehmoodabad Nullah

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Karachi administration launched Monday morning an operation to clear land on both sides of one of Karachi’s main stormwater drains, the Mehmoodabad Nullah. The drive will continue for four days.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers has been deployed in the area.

The operation is being carried out on court orders, according to the anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The operation was postponed indefinitely on November 19 after residents of Mehmoodabad staged a protest against the drive.

Mehmoodabad Nullah operation

Work to clear the nullah has been undertaken by the National Disaster Management Authority, the District East administration and KMC from Manzoor Colony Fire Brigade Station to Korangi Road.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi was initially supervising the work but was transferred the night before the November 19 operation. The houses run on a 3.5km strip on both sides of the nullah. KMC did give leases for land but at a distance of 100, 150 and 200 feet from the nullah’s edges. Those houses are part of a notified KMC katchi abadi that was formed up until 1987. The problem is with houses that have been built right at the edge of the nullah.

“They are un-leased housing construction and people are living without any documented proof,” he said.

KMC plans to bring the nullah back to the shape as specified in the 1987 Master Plan. Usually when land is left over or vacant around a nullah, a “revised” or “part” plan can be made so people can build on it. But Zaidi clarified that this was not the case.

The encroachment removal will be done according to a 1987 KMC Katchi Abadis notification in which the actual status of the nullah has to be restored according to a Supreme Court order. The width of the Mehmoodabad drain varies by 100, 150 and 200 feet from Manzoor Colony Fire Brigade Station to Korangi Road. Its original width from Manzoor Colony Fire Brigade Station to Bismillah Bridge is 100 feet but this has shrunk to 10 to 12 feet right now.