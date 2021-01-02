Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Kidnapped Karachi teenager found in chains near Shikarpur forest

Kidnapping over property issue, FIR registered

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

A 16-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Karachi's Manghopir 12 days earlier was recovered from Shikarpur, the police said on Saturday. According to the Special Investigation Unit, the teenager was chained to a tree in a forest in Garhi Yasin. "He has multiple torture marks on his body when he was found," a police officer said. The boy was kidnapped over a property conflict and has been sent back home. The police arrested a man, identified as Sikander, from the crime scene. "The suspect works with a 10-member gang headed by a man named Imdad," the officer revealed, adding that prize money of Rs1 million has been announced for anyone who finds the man. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. The police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.
Karachi kidnapping

