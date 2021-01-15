Khursheed Shah replaces Raza Rabbani as his lawyer

Incarcerated PPP leader Khursheed Shah has replaced fellow party member Senator Raza Rabbani as his lawyer in a NAB case against him.

Senator Rabbani is an incumbent parliamentarian.

Shah, his two sons and wives were among 18 others indicted in a Rs1.24 billion assets reference in November.

For the last two hearings, Senator Rabbani had asked for an extension in order to prepare for the hearing. He was also unable to give satisfactory answers to the court.

Shah has employed the services of Makhdoom Ali Khan to defend him. Khan is a former attorney general of Pakistan and former chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council. He practices at Fazleghani Advocates in Karachi.