Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Khursheed Shah replaces Raza Rabbani as his lawyer

Makhdoom Ali Khan will defend him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Khursheed Shah replaces Raza Rabbani as his lawyer

Photo: File

Listen
Incarcerated PPP leader Khursheed Shah has replaced fellow party member Senator Raza Rabbani as his lawyer in a NAB case against him. Senator Rabbani is an incumbent parliamentarian. Shah, his two sons and wives were among 18 others indicted in a Rs1.24 billion assets reference in November. For the last two hearings, Senator Rabbani had asked for an extension in order to prepare for the hearing. He was also unable to give satisfactory answers to the court. Shah has employed the services of Makhdoom Ali Khan to defend him. Khan is a former attorney general of Pakistan and former chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council. He practices at Fazleghani Advocates in Karachi.
FaceBook WhatsApp
khursheed shah raza rabbani

Incarcerated PPP leader Khursheed Shah has replaced fellow party member Senator Raza Rabbani as his lawyer in a NAB case against him.

Senator Rabbani is an incumbent parliamentarian.

Shah, his two sons and wives were among 18 others indicted in a Rs1.24 billion assets reference in November.

For the last two hearings, Senator Rabbani had asked for an extension in order to prepare for the hearing. He was also unable to give satisfactory answers to the court.

Shah has employed the services of Makhdoom Ali Khan to defend him. Khan is a former attorney general of Pakistan and former chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council. He practices at Fazleghani Advocates in Karachi.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.