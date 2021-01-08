Khokhar Palace case: Court given seven days to announce verdict

The Lahore High Court has directed a civil court to announce its verdict in the Khokhar Palace demolition case in seven days.

The court has decided to hold the hearing every day.

Saiful Malook Khokhar, a PML-N lawmaker, has been told to submit property documents in the case.

His brother MNA Afzal Khokhar has challenged in the high court the notice issued to them by the anti-corruption department. He claimed that the government is acting against the members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. “They are harassing us through baseless cases.”

The Khokhar Palace, which spreads over 177 kanals, is located in Sheikhupura. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment claimed that the residence has been built on encroached land and ordered its demolition.

The Khokhar brothers challenged the demolition. They said that they constructed their residence after completing all legal requirements.

The demolition orders were temporarily suspended on the high court’s orders and the matter was sent to a lower court.