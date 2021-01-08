Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Khokhar Palace case: Court given seven days to announce verdict

Court to hear the case every day

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen
The Lahore High Court has directed a civil court to announce its verdict in the Khokhar Palace demolition case in seven days. The court has decided to hold the hearing every day. Saiful Malook Khokhar, a PML-N lawmaker, has been told to submit property documents in the case. His brother MNA Afzal Khokhar has challenged in the high court the notice issued to them by the anti-corruption department. He claimed that the government is acting against the members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. "They are harassing us through baseless cases." The Khokhar Palace, which spreads over 177 kanals, is located in Sheikhupura. The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment claimed that the residence has been built on encroached land and ordered its demolition. The Khokhar brothers challenged the demolition. They said that they constructed their residence after completing all legal requirements. The demolition orders were temporarily suspended on the high court's orders and the matter was sent to a lower court.
lahore high court

RELATED STORIES

MOST READ
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
