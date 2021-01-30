Khawaja Asif to be provided homemade food, heater in jail

A Lahore accountability court has approved PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif’s request asking for homemade food, heater, and medicines at his cell in Kot Lakhpat Jai.

The court has even given the politician B-class facilities.

“In accordance with the law and Rule 375 of Pakistan Prisoner Rules 1978 on the subject and provide the home-cooked moderate food, medicine, special mattress accordingly,” the court said in a three-page verdict issued Saturdya.

The jail authorities have been instructed to take Asif for an eye test too. Asif’s lawyer had filed the application on his behalf.

Asif was arrested by NAB in an assets case on December 29, 2020. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income could account for.