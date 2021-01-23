Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
News

Khanpur goes on a witch-hunt, ‘churail’ stealing goats arrested

A man dressed up as a woman to steal cattle

Posted: Jan 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Leaving the house at night sent shivers down the spines of Khanpur residents, until Friday night when a group of young men took matters into their own hands.

According to villagers, a churail [witch] in the area had been stealing their goats for months. "We used to hear strange voices at night and some people even saw her," a resident said.

"Out of fear of this witch, we would hardly leave our houses at night and in the morning all our cattle would be gone," he said. "The churail used to steal our goats."

On Friday night, a group of youngsters in the village spotted the 'witch' walking away with goats and caught hold of her. "We thought it was woman stealing our cattle but it turned out that a man in a wig was the real culprit," a man said.

He has been identified as Imran, a resident of the Jatki village. He was immediately taken to a police station where an FIR was registered.

 
