20 people arrested at underage wedding in Khairpur

The Khairpur police stopped an underage wedding midway in Pir Goth and took 20 people into custody on Wednesday.

According to the police, the illegal wedding was being held in Kot Dinal. A 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were being married off when the police arrived.

The police arrived took 20 people into custody, including the groom, the bride’s parents and guests.

The nikkah officiant fled the scene before the police could arrest him. A case has been registered under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi has taken notice of the marriages of underage children in Pir Goth.

SP Nosherwan Chandio said the couple will be presented in court today.

In Sindh, the minimum age to get married is 18 for both men and women. Getting married at a younger age is a crime and can result in jail time for the people involved in the wedding.