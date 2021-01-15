Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Khairpur rape, murder case: Sindh police collect 124 DNA samples

Child was raped and then murdered on January 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Khairpur rape, murder case: Sindh police collect 124 DNA samples
Listen
The Sindh police have collected 124 DNA samples in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old child in Khairpur, the police told the Sindh High Court on Friday. The Sukkur DIG and SSP appeared in court and presented their report. The police authorities said that they have taken DNA samples of over 124 people, and arrested other suspicious people. They said that they are waiting for the DNA report. The court has told them to submit the report on Saturday. The chief justice of the court took suo motu of the case on January 13. On January 12, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sindh’s Khairpur district. Her body was found in a field in Pir Jo Goth area, according to the police. She disappeared two days ago. Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said the autopsy report confirmed the girl was raped before being murdered. “The SHO rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the scene after the crime was reported,” he said.
khairpur rape Sindh High Court

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

