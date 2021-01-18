Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Khairpur men who raped seven-year-old girl were her cousins: police

Perpetrators arrested, confessed to the crime: police

The men who raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl in Khairpur were her cousins, the police revealed on Monday. The Sindh police collected 124 DNA samples in the case and arrested some men as well. On Monday, the test reports stated that suspects Abdullah and Saleem Larik raped the child. They are the victim's cousins. "I want the police to conduct the DNA test again," her father said. "I can't believe my nephews could do something like this." The police have arrested the suspects. They have confessed to the crime during questioning. "One of the perpetrators, Abdullah, said he committed the crime to avenge the murder of his sister," a police officer said. On January 12, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sindh’s Khairpur district. Her body was found in a field in Pir Jo Goth, according to the police. She disappeared two days ago earlier. Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said the autopsy report confirmed the girl was raped before being murdered. “The SHO rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the scene after the crime was reported,” he said. The chief justice of the Sindh High Court took suo motu of the case on January 13.
The men who raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl in Khairpur were her cousins, the police revealed on Monday.

The Sindh police collected 124 DNA samples in the case and arrested some men as well. On Monday, the test reports stated that suspects Abdullah and Saleem Larik raped the child.

They are the victim’s cousins.

“I want the police to conduct the DNA test again,” her father said. “I can’t believe my nephews could do something like this.”

The police have arrested the suspects. They have confessed to the crime during questioning. “One of the perpetrators, Abdullah, said he committed the crime to avenge the murder of his sister,” a police officer said.

On January 12, a seven-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sindh’s Khairpur district. Her body was found in a field in Pir Jo Goth, according to the police. She disappeared two days ago earlier.

Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi said the autopsy report confirmed the girl was raped before being murdered.

“The SHO rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the scene after the crime was reported,” he said.

The chief justice of the Sindh High Court took suo motu of the case on January 13.

 
