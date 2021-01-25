KFC vs Foodpanda: Second FIR registered after clash in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi KFC versus Foodpanda fight has taken another turn as a second FIR has been registered.

The initial showdown took place on the night of January 21 at the KFC outlet in Bahria Town Phase 7.

Staff from KFC and a group consisting of at least one Foodpanda delivery rider clashed in a violent fight that involved flying sticks, rocks and even chairs. So far, no one has been arrested.

In the new case registered on behalf of the branch manager Arsalan, 20 suspects have been mentioned, with one, Abdul Daim, mentioned by name.

An appeal has also been made to arrest all the suspects involved.

Arsalan submitted a supplementary request. The initial FIR lodged at the Rawat police station mentions 30 to 40 people.

The manager said a deliveryman came to the outlet but there was no record of his order. He started abusing us when we told him and then left, he said.

The man came back a while later with a group of his friends and began abusing the staff. When the manager came out, the men attacked him with sticks.

Arsalan said the staff was able to save him but after a while 30 to 40 men came and attacked the restaurant.

A video of the fight went viral on social media. So far, no one has come forward to speak on behalf of the other group.