KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi

A clash erupted between employees of a KFC outlet and Foodpanda riders in Rawalpindi late Friday.

The video of the clash, which has since gone viral on social media, shows KFC employees breaking out of the barricaded door and engaging in a scuffle with unidentified men before being beaten back into the outlet.

foodpanda vs kfc



2021 is getting weirder pic.twitter.com/jUJ1bqtX2n — Haseeb (@thebuffdoctor) January 22, 2021

The outlet is situated in Bahria Town Phase 7.

A Foodpanda rider verbally abused KFC staff at the outlet after being told that his order had not been received, according to the FIR registered on the complaint of the manager.

The rider left and later returned with two others, who attacked the manager. When bystanders intervened, the three riders left. They, however, came back with more associates, this time armed with batons and rods, the FIR read.

Three KFC employees, Muhammad Younus, Muhammad Farooq and Ibtisam Jilani, were injured in the clash. They were taken to District Headquarters Hospital for first aid and discharged later.

An eyewitness said the rider was made to wait for 30 minutes by the restaurant staff. He said the manager misbehaved with the rider when he inquired about his order.

This is how it all started.. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/iosl3MLBU8 — Axee⁷ (@Axeeio) January 22, 2021

KFC staff reportedly roughed up three Foodpanda riders outside the outlet before they called in their friends from Rawat.