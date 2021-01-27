Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter hopes to carry legacy forward

Kesha Ram, the great-great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram, hopes to carry forward his legacy as she has has become the first woman of colour to take oath as a state senator in Vermont, USA.

Sir Ganga Ram is considered the founder of modern Lahore. He was an Indian civil engineer and architect who served as the executive engineer of Lahore at the end of the 19th century.

He was behind the construction such as the Lahore museum, Aitchison College, Mayo School of Arts, Lahore High Court, GPO Govt College’s Chemistry Block and Mayo Hospital’s Albert Victor Wing, among other iconic buildings in the city.

Thirty-four-year-old Kesha was sworn in as a state senator on January 6. As a tribute to her heritage, she wore shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony.

Today, legislators from all corners of the state and sides of the aisle certified statewide election results of Ds and Rs peacefully. We prayed for those in harm’s way in DC and the soul of our nation. So let it remain in #VT, let us help the country rebuild after this dark day. pic.twitter.com/lTF0A4qj00 — Kesha Ram (@KeshaRam) January 6, 2021

Ram responded to a tweet by the US Consulate General Lahore congratulating her on her appointment and said someone told her when she came to Vermont that people in Lahore said prayers for her great great grandfather daily.

When I came to #VT @saleem_ali told me people in Lahore say a prayer for my great great grandfather daily. I didn’t understand his impact, particularly in health care and women’s education, until that day. Thank you all for helping me understand his legacy so I can continue it. https://t.co/NTIiDL0L1A — Kesha Ram (@KeshaRam) January 26, 2021

“I didn’t understand his impact, particularly in healthcare and women’s education, until that day. Thank you all for helping me understand his legacy so I can continue it,” she wrote.