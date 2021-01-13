Karachi woman poisons employers, robs house and flees: police

A woman identified as Aasia is wanted by the Karachi police for murder. She worked as a domestic worker in multiple households in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the police, on January 2, the woman poisoned a couple she was working for in Madras Colony, stole Rs500,000 and fled the house.

“We had hired Aasia two days before the crime and that day my parents were alone at home,” the victims’ son Arif said, adding that at the time of employment the suspect refused to show her CNIC citing that she was 16 years old and didn’t have one.

The investigating officer said she had poisoned the food served to the couple after which both the husband and wife lost consciousness. They were immediately taken to a hospital where the woman passed away.

The police have detained two men and have begun a search operation for Aasia.