Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi woman poisons employers, robs house and flees: police

Police detain two men, on the lookout for her

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi woman poisons employers, robs house and flees: police

Photo: File

Listen
A woman identified as Aasia is wanted by the Karachi police for murder. She worked as a domestic worker in multiple households in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. According to the police, on January 2, the woman poisoned a couple she was working for in Madras Colony, stole Rs500,000 and fled the house. "We had hired Aasia two days before the crime and that day my parents were alone at home," the victims' son Arif said, adding that at the time of employment the suspect refused to show her CNIC citing that she was 16 years old and didn't have one. The investigating officer said she had poisoned the food served to the couple after which both the husband and wife lost consciousness. They were immediately taken to a hospital where the woman passed away. The police have detained two men and have begun a search operation for Aasia.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder robbery

A woman identified as Aasia is wanted by the Karachi police for murder. She worked as a domestic worker in multiple households in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the police, on January 2, the woman poisoned a couple she was working for in Madras Colony, stole Rs500,000 and fled the house.

“We had hired Aasia two days before the crime and that day my parents were alone at home,” the victims’ son Arif said, adding that at the time of employment the suspect refused to show her CNIC citing that she was 16 years old and didn’t have one.

The investigating officer said she had poisoned the food served to the couple after which both the husband and wife lost consciousness. They were immediately taken to a hospital where the woman passed away.

The police have detained two men and have begun a search operation for Aasia.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi house worker, karachi maid, karachi maid kills employers, karachi maid robs house in gulshan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.