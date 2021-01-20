Karachi: Two women arrested for stealing Rs1.9m from DHA house

Two women were arrested in Karachi’s DHA for stealing Rs1.9 million from the house they worked at.

The women, identified as Mehnaz and Farzana, worked at a house in DHA”s Tauheed Commercial. They reportedly stole the money and left.

Their employer made up an excuse to call them back to the house and had them arrested by the police when they arrived.

They admitted to stealing the money during interrogation and returned Rs1.3 million.

The remaining Rs600,000 was given to their accomplice Zafar who escaped.