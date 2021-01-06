Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city

Posted: Jan 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city

Protests over the Machh massacre were held at six spots in Karachi Wednesday morning, resulting in traffic jams across the city. Eleven labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan's Machh on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi confirmed that the labourers all lived in Hazara Town.  According to the Karachi traffic police, protests are being held at Sharae Faisal Colony Gate and Malir 15. Heavy traffic has been reported from Drigh Road to Malir on both tracks. A protest is also being held at Numaish Chowrangi on MA Jinnah Road. The track from Capri Cinema to Gurumandir has been closed. People are advised to use Corridor 3 and the Soldier Bazaar route instead. A protest has also been reported near Safari Park on University Road. In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, both tracks near Kamran Chowrangi are closed for traffic due to the protest. Protests are also being held at Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi and on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town.
Karachi

Protests over the Machh massacre were held at six spots in Karachi Wednesday morning, resulting in traffic jams across the city.

Eleven labourers from the Hazara community were killed and three injured at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh on Sunday. According to the Levies force, the incident took place late Saturday night near Bolan. Bolan Deputy Commissioner Murad Kasi confirmed that the labourers all lived in Hazara Town. 

According to the Karachi traffic police, protests are being held at Sharae Faisal Colony Gate and Malir 15. Heavy traffic has been reported from Drigh Road to Malir on both tracks.

A protest is also being held at Numaish Chowrangi on MA Jinnah Road. The track from Capri Cinema to Gurumandir has been closed. People are advised to use Corridor 3 and the Soldier Bazaar route instead.

A protest has also been reported near Safari Park on University Road.

In Gulistan-e-Jauhar, both tracks near Kamran Chowrangi are closed for traffic due to the protest.

Protests are also being held at Power House Chowrangi in North Karachi and on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town.

 
