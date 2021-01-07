Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue

Many Karachi residents found themselves stuck in traffic on their way to work as people continued their protest against the Machh killings for the second day on Thursday.

The demonstration has been organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan against the murder of 10 coal miners in Machh on January 3.

In Quetta, the Hazaras have blocked the Western Bypass and have been protesting with the bodies for the last five days. They want the government to increase the compensation amount for the families of the victims, ensure the safety of Hazaras, and PM Imran Khan to visit them. On Wednesday, protests were held Karachi, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

The protesters are expected to stage their demonstrations at 18 locations in Karachi. These are:

Sharae Pakistan Ayesha Manzil Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road Korangi Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad Safari Park Malir 15 Colony Gate, Sharae Faisal Natha Khan Bridge, Sharae Faisal NIPA Chowrangi Safoora Chowrangi Kamran Chowrangi Surjani Town’s Khuda Ki Basti and KDA Chowrangi Azizabad Johar Morr Ancholi Abbas Town Power House Chowrangi

The protesters have blocked Sharae Pakistan, the main road that connects the city with the Superhighway and the rest of the country, since 2am on Thursday. It affected the flow of heavy traffic as trucks and trailers stood in long queues and moved at a sluggish pace overnight.

Another protest started at 10pm near the imambargah at Ayesha Manzil. The track from Karimabad to Ayesha Manzil has been closed for traffic.

People who want to go to Sharae Faisal from NIPA should take the NIPA bridge to Dalmia Road to Karsaz and then Sharae Faisal.

