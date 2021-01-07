Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue

Demonstrations being staged at 18 locations

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue

Protesters staging a demonstration on Karachi's University Road against the Machh killings. Photo: Online

Many Karachi residents found themselves stuck in traffic on their way to work as people continued their protest against the Machh killings for the second day on Thursday.

The demonstration has been organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan against the murder of 10 coal miners in Machh on January 3.

In Quetta, the Hazaras have blocked the Western Bypass and have been protesting with the bodies for the last five days. They want the government to increase the compensation amount for the families of the victims, ensure the safety of Hazaras, and PM Imran Khan to visit them. On Wednesday, protests were held Karachi, Islamabad, and Faisalabad.

Related: Hard men in black gold land

The protesters are expected to stage their demonstrations at 18 locations in Karachi. These are:

  1. Sharae Pakistan
  2. Ayesha Manzil
  3. Numaish Chowrangi, MA Jinnah Road
  4. Korangi
  5. Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad
  6. Safari Park
  7. Malir 15
  8. Colony Gate, Sharae Faisal
  9. Natha Khan Bridge, Sharae Faisal
  10. NIPA Chowrangi
  11. Safoora Chowrangi
  12. Kamran Chowrangi
  13. Surjani Town’s Khuda Ki Basti and KDA Chowrangi
  14. Azizabad
  15. Johar Morr
  16. Ancholi
  17. Abbas Town
  18. Power House Chowrangi

The protesters have blocked Sharae Pakistan, the main road that connects the city with the Superhighway and the rest of the country, since 2am on Thursday. It affected the flow of heavy traffic as trucks and trailers stood in long queues and moved at a sluggish pace overnight.

To read about the protest in Karachi on Wednesday, click the following image.

Another protest started at 10pm near the imambargah at Ayesha Manzil. The track from Karimabad to Ayesha Manzil has been closed for traffic.

People who want to go to Sharae Faisal from NIPA should take the NIPA bridge to Dalmia Road to Karsaz and then Sharae Faisal.

 
