Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab

Highways, motorways closed due to zero visibility

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Karachi will likely see light rain in the upcoming week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted. Mercury in the city will remain between seven and nine degrees coupled with cool winds. Earlier this week, the Met Department had forecast that nights in Karachi will become colder in the next 10 days. This is one of the coldest winters Karachi has witnessed in recent times. In December, the city broke its 10-year record when temperatures dropped to six degrees. On Friday morning, fog reappeared in multiple areas of Sindh and Punjab leading to a halt in traffic on the highway and motorways. The motorways from Pindi Bhattian to Shamkot, Khanewal to Multan and Sukkur to Multan were closed after visibility dropped to zero. The Indus and Mehran highways were also engulfed by dense fog. Multiple parts of Sindh, especially Sukkur, Larkana and Jamshoro, witnessed smog as well. The motorway and highway police have instructed people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights. On the other hand, the northern area of the country froze after mercury dropped below the freezing point. The Met Department has forecast rain and snow in the areas in the upcoming week. Balochistan is also experiencing cold and dry weather. Quetta reported -9 degrees today.
