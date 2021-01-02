Karachi to get colder in January

Karachi will likely see another week of record-breaking cold in January, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at six degrees. The mercury will drop further throughout the week and Siberian winds will continue to blow.

A Met department spokesperson said the cold will last longer than expected and may continue till the first week of March, adding that the maximum temperature this weekend will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

On Thursday night, the temperature in Karachi broke a 10-year record dropping to 5.6 degrees. Before this, the coldest weather in recent history was 6.5 degrees recorded in 2014.

Humidity will remain at 39% and wind speed is currently between eight to 10 kilometres per hour from North East.

This has been one of the coldest winters Karachi has experienced in recent times. For the past week or so, the city has been experiencing a cold wave that has sent people rushing to purchase heaters and bundle up at home.

The dip in temperatures was experienced in multiple other parts of the country as well. Following this, fog reappeared in major cities of Punjab such as Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Visibility on the highway and motorways dropped below 50 metres after which it was closed for traffic. The Lahore-Pindi Bhattian M-2 motorway and Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad M-4 motorway have been shut.

The motorway police have requested people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights. In case of an emergency, people can call 130.

A number of flights from Lahore were delayed or canceled because of the fog as well.