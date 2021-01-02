Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi to get colder in January

Cold wave to last till first week of March: Met office

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Karachi to get colder in January

Photo: Online

Listen
Karachi will likely see another week of record-breaking cold in January, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast. On Saturday, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at six degrees. The mercury will drop further throughout the week and Siberian winds will continue to blow. A Met department spokesperson said the cold will last longer than expected and may continue till the first week of March, adding that the maximum temperature this weekend will be between 20 and 25 degrees. On Thursday night, the temperature in Karachi broke a 10-year record dropping to 5.6 degrees. Before this, the coldest weather in recent history was 6.5 degrees recorded in 2014. Humidity will remain at 39% and wind speed is currently between eight to 10 kilometres per hour from North East. This has been one of the coldest winters Karachi has experienced in recent times. For the past week or so, the city has been experiencing a cold wave that has sent people rushing to purchase heaters and bundle up at home. The dip in temperatures was experienced in multiple other parts of the country as well. Following this, fog reappeared in major cities of Punjab such as Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad. Visibility on the highway and motorways dropped below 50 metres after which it was closed for traffic. The Lahore-Pindi Bhattian M-2 motorway and Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad M-4 motorway have been shut. The motorway police have requested people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights. In case of an emergency, people can call 130. A number of flights from Lahore were delayed or canceled because of the fog as well.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi winter

Karachi will likely see another week of record-breaking cold in January, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature in the city was recorded at six degrees. The mercury will drop further throughout the week and Siberian winds will continue to blow.

A Met department spokesperson said the cold will last longer than expected and may continue till the first week of March, adding that the maximum temperature this weekend will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

On Thursday night, the temperature in Karachi broke a 10-year record dropping to 5.6 degrees. Before this, the coldest weather in recent history was 6.5 degrees recorded in 2014.

Humidity will remain at 39% and wind speed is currently between eight to 10 kilometres per hour from North East.

This has been one of the coldest winters Karachi has experienced in recent times. For the past week or so, the city has been experiencing a cold wave that has sent people rushing to purchase heaters and bundle up at home.

The dip in temperatures was experienced in multiple other parts of the country as well. Following this, fog reappeared in major cities of Punjab such as Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Visibility on the highway and motorways dropped below 50 metres after which it was closed for traffic. The Lahore-Pindi Bhattian M-2 motorway and Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad M-4 motorway have been shut.

The motorway police have requested people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights. In case of an emergency, people can call 130.

A number of flights from Lahore were delayed or canceled because of the fog as well.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi cold, karachi temperatures drop, winter in karachi, winter in pakistan, pakistan winters
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.