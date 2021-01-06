Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi to close Burns Road for traffic starting Jan 10

Food street is being pedestrianised

Karachi to close Burns Road for traffic starting Jan 10

The people of Karachi won't be able to take their vehicles to the food street on Burns Roads starting January 10, according to the district administration of South Karachi. A notification issued on Tuesday [January 5] said that the vehicles won't be allowed on the street as a part of the government's initiative to pedestrianise it. The Shahrae Liaquat intersection from Fresco Chowk to Court Road will be blocked from 7pm onwards. Traffic from Arambagh to Fresco Chowk will be diverted to the MA Jinnah Road on the left and the Peoples Square on the right. On the other hand, the road from Fresco Chowk to the Fatima Jinnah Women College, the lane where most of the eateries are located, will be completely dedicated to pedestrians. People visiting the food street will be able to give their cars on valet parking while a route will be devised for emergencies. Markings will be chalked on both sides of the streets to prevents restaurants from extending their sitting areas. All these arrangements will, however, be done after 7pm. Before that, everything will function as routine, the notification added. In December last year, the Sindh government formed a 10-member committee for the renovation of Karachi’s Burns Road food street. The assistant commissioner of the Arambagh Sub-Division is the convener of the committee.
Burns Road Karachi

