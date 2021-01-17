Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week

The mercury in Karachi is expected to dip to six degrees in the upcoming week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted.

The city will see chilly winds and a dip in mercury specially on Sunday and Monday. Cold and dry weather along with fog is expected in multiple parts of Sindh.

On Sunday, Karachi reported a minimum of nine degrees with 63% humidity in the air.

On the other hand, the intensity of cold is expected to rise across Pakistan throughout the week with temperatures crossing the freezing point in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

On Sunday, Skardu reported -14 degrees, Astore was at -12 degrees, Gilgit and Hunza recorded -8 degrees while the temperature recorded in Quetta was -4 degrees.

Fog is expected to reappear in parts of Punjab and people have been advised to avoid traveling by roads.