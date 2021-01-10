Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees

Siberian winds to stop blowing in city

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees
Listen
Residents of Karachi were bundled up in warm clothes and blankets over the weekend after mercury in the city dropped to six degrees. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, on Saturday night 5.8 degrees was recorded in the city with a real feel of three degrees. The dip in temperatures was accompanied by cold winds. From January 10, Siberian winds in the city will stop blowing. "The intensity of the cold will remain the same," a Met department spokesperson said. Over the weekend, Karachi witnessed winds blowing at the speed of between 45 and 54 kilometers per hour. On the other hand, fog engulfed multiple parts of Punjab and Sindh affecting traffic on the motorways and highway. Photo: Online The M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim, the Multan-Khanewal motorway and Multan-Rohri motorway have been closed for traffic. Travelers have been advised to use fog lights while driving. Photo: Online Up north, mercury dropped below freezing as rain and snowfall continued. People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were left shivering after the dip. In Balochistan, the weather remained cold and dry.
FaceBook WhatsApp
cold weather

Residents of Karachi were bundled up in warm clothes and blankets over the weekend after mercury in the city dropped to six degrees.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, on Saturday night 5.8 degrees was recorded in the city with a real feel of three degrees. The dip in temperatures was accompanied by cold winds.

From January 10, Siberian winds in the city will stop blowing. “The intensity of the cold will remain the same,” a Met department spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, Karachi witnessed winds blowing at the speed of between 45 and 54 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, fog engulfed multiple parts of Punjab and Sindh affecting traffic on the motorways and highway.

pakistan-weather
Photo: Online

The M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim, the Multan-Khanewal motorway and Multan-Rohri motorway have been closed for traffic. Travelers have been advised to use fog lights while driving.

pakistan-weather
Photo: Online

Up north, mercury dropped below freezing as rain and snowfall continued. People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were left shivering after the dip.

In Balochistan, the weather remained cold and dry.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi weather, karachi cold, karachi winter, pakistam winter, pakistan cold, pakistan northern areas
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.