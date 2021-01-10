Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees

Residents of Karachi were bundled up in warm clothes and blankets over the weekend after mercury in the city dropped to six degrees.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, on Saturday night 5.8 degrees was recorded in the city with a real feel of three degrees. The dip in temperatures was accompanied by cold winds.

From January 10, Siberian winds in the city will stop blowing. “The intensity of the cold will remain the same,” a Met department spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, Karachi witnessed winds blowing at the speed of between 45 and 54 kilometers per hour.

On the other hand, fog engulfed multiple parts of Punjab and Sindh affecting traffic on the motorways and highway.

The M-2 Motorway from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian, M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakim, the Multan-Khanewal motorway and Multan-Rohri motorway have been closed for traffic. Travelers have been advised to use fog lights while driving.

Up north, mercury dropped below freezing as rain and snowfall continued. People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were left shivering after the dip.

In Balochistan, the weather remained cold and dry.