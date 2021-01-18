Karachi security guard dies by suicide

A man, working as a security guard at a sports complex in Karachi’s Clifton, died by suicide, the police said on Monday.

The 27-year-old man was a resident of Azam Basti. “He used the gun issued to him by the company and shot himself in the chest at his house,” the investigating officer said.

According to his brother, the man had been suffering from depression for a while. “He had a fight with his wife a year back after which she left him and moved to Khanpur with their three children.”

The 27-year-old wanted her to live with him in Karachi as he was working there there but she insisted on moving to their hometown, the victim’s brother added.

The body has been returned to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.