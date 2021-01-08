Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day

30 points in the city blocked
Multiple roads across Karachi remained blocked while traffic jams ensued on major roads of the city after protesters continued their sit-in against the Machh massacre for the third day on Friday.
The demonstration has been organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan against the murder of 10 coal Hazara coal miners in Machh on January 3.
In Quetta, the families of the victims and other Hazara people have blocked the Western Bypass. They have been protesting with the bodies for six days and have vowed not to leave unless Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them in person, ensures the safety of Hazaras and promises to arrest the perpetrators.
Protests continued in multiple other parts of the country as well such as Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad and Faisalabad.
The protesters are expected to stage their demonstrations at 30 locations in Karachi. These are:
Both tracks to and from II Chundrigar Road have been blocked with barricades. Main Sharae Faisal from Drigh Road to Stargate has been blocked by protestors as well.
People have been advised to take the Shah Faisal route through service lanes and then head towards the Korangi Industrial Area.