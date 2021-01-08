Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day

30 points in the city blocked

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Listen
Multiple roads across Karachi remained blocked while traffic jams ensued on major roads of the city after protesters continued their sit-in against the Machh massacre for the third day on Friday. The demonstration has been organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan against the murder of 10 coal Hazara coal miners in Machh on January 3. In Quetta, the families of the victims and other Hazara people have blocked the Western Bypass. They have been protesting with the bodies for six days and have vowed not to leave unless Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them in person, ensures the safety of Hazaras and promises to arrest the perpetrators. Protests continued in multiple other parts of the country as well such as Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad and Faisalabad. Protestors in Lahore outside the Governor House. Photo: Online Hazaras outside the Press Club in Islamabad. Photo: Online The protesters are expected to stage their demonstrations at 30 locations in Karachi. These are: Abbas TownKamran Chowrangi, Gulistan e JoharPower House Chowrangi, North Karachi Numaish Chowrangi Malir 15, National HighwayColony Gate, Shahrae FaisalNatha Khan, Shahrae FaisalSafari Park to AGPR OfficeFederal Urdu University to NIPAMaskan ChowrangiNazimabad # 1Johar MorAncholi Steel Town Chowk, NH-5 Korangi 2-1/25 Star, North NazimabadAyesha Manzil IRC I/BargahShah Faisal Colony bridgeNazimabad # 7Safoora ChowrangiRizvia ChowrangiKDA Flats, Sarjani Town Ibrahim Haideri Korangi 2/5Nagan Chowrangi N/KhiMerewether Tower Ziauddin Chowrangi North Nazimabad Peoples Chowrangi North NazimabadKorangi Crossing Stargate Sharae Faisal Both tracks to and from II Chundrigar Road have been blocked with barricades. Main Sharae Faisal from Drigh Road to Stargate has been blocked by protestors as well. People have been advised to take the Shah Faisal route through service lanes and then head towards the Korangi Industrial Area.
machh massacre machh protests

Multiple roads across Karachi remained blocked while traffic jams ensued on major roads of the city after protesters continued their sit-in against the Machh massacre for the third day on Friday.

The demonstration has been organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan against the murder of 10 coal Hazara coal miners in Machh on January 3.

In Quetta, the families of the victims and other Hazara people have blocked the Western Bypass. They have been protesting with the bodies for six days and have vowed not to leave unless Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them in person, ensures the safety of Hazaras and promises to arrest the perpetrators.

Protests continued in multiple other parts of the country as well such as Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad and Faisalabad.

Machh-killings-protest-Lahore
Protestors in Lahore outside the Governor House. Photo: Online
Machh-killings-protest-Islamabad
Hazaras outside the Press Club in Islamabad. Photo: Online

The protesters are expected to stage their demonstrations at 30 locations in Karachi. These are:

  • Abbas Town
  • Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan e Johar
  • Power House Chowrangi, North Karachi
  • Numaish Chowrangi
  • Malir 15, National Highway
  • Colony Gate, Shahrae Faisal
  • Natha Khan, Shahrae Faisal
  • Safari Park to AGPR Office
  • Federal Urdu University to NIPA
  • Maskan Chowrangi
  • Nazimabad # 1
  • Johar Mor
  • Ancholi
  • Steel Town Chowk, NH-5
  • Korangi 2-1/2
  • 5 Star, North Nazimabad
  • Ayesha Manzil IRC I/Bargah
  • Shah Faisal Colony bridge
  • Nazimabad # 7
  • Safoora Chowrangi
  • Rizvia Chowrangi
  • KDA Flats, Sarjani Town
  • Ibrahim Haideri
  • Korangi 2/5
  • Nagan Chowrangi N/Khi
  • Merewether Tower
  • Ziauddin Chowrangi North Nazimabad
  • Peoples Chowrangi North Nazimabad
  • Korangi Crossing
  • Stargate Sharae Faisal

Both tracks to and from II Chundrigar Road have been blocked with barricades. Main Sharae Faisal from Drigh Road to Stargate has been blocked by protestors as well.

People have been advised to take the Shah Faisal route through service lanes and then head towards the Korangi Industrial Area.

 
