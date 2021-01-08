Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day

Multiple roads across Karachi remained blocked while traffic jams ensued on major roads of the city after protesters continued their sit-in against the Machh massacre for the third day on Friday.

The demonstration has been organised by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan against the murder of 10 coal Hazara coal miners in Machh on January 3.

In Quetta, the families of the victims and other Hazara people have blocked the Western Bypass. They have been protesting with the bodies for six days and have vowed not to leave unless Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them in person, ensures the safety of Hazaras and promises to arrest the perpetrators.

Protests continued in multiple other parts of the country as well such as Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad and Faisalabad.

Protestors in Lahore outside the Governor House. Photo: Online

Hazaras outside the Press Club in Islamabad. Photo: Online

The protesters are expected to stage their demonstrations at 30 locations in Karachi. These are:

Abbas Town

Kamran Chowrangi, Gulistan e Johar

Power House Chowrangi, North Karachi

Numaish Chowrangi

Malir 15, National Highway

Colony Gate, Shahrae Faisal

Natha Khan, Shahrae Faisal

Safari Park to AGPR Office

Federal Urdu University to NIPA

Maskan Chowrangi

Nazimabad # 1

Johar Mor

Ancholi

Steel Town Chowk, NH-5

Korangi 2-1/2

5 Star, North Nazimabad

Ayesha Manzil IRC I/Bargah

Shah Faisal Colony bridge

Nazimabad # 7

Safoora Chowrangi

Rizvia Chowrangi

KDA Flats, Sarjani Town

Ibrahim Haideri

Korangi 2/5

Nagan Chowrangi N/Khi

Merewether Tower

Ziauddin Chowrangi North Nazimabad

Peoples Chowrangi North Nazimabad

Korangi Crossing

Stargate Sharae Faisal

Both tracks to and from II Chundrigar Road have been blocked with barricades. Main Sharae Faisal from Drigh Road to Stargate has been blocked by protestors as well.

People have been advised to take the Shah Faisal route through service lanes and then head towards the Korangi Industrial Area.