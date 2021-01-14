Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected

Residents of Karachi have been instructed to avoid driving or leaving their homes at night as dense fog is expected to appear in the city this week. Fog will also gather in other cities in Sindh, according to weather expert Jawad Memon. He said dense fog is expected to appear for two to three days. He said the fog may impact the visibility on highways, in Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed. The city is currently experiencing a cold wave and the Met department had forecast 10 days of colder weather in Karachi from January 5. Earlier in December, Karachi broke its 10-year winter record after which experts said a cold wave will be entering the city.
