Friday, January 1, 2021
Karachi residents booked for aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

First case of the year lodged in Soldier Bazaar

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi residents booked for aerial firing on New Year's Eve
Listen
Karachi rang in the New Year with a slew of FIRs for aerial firing and one-wheeling. The city's police had allowed residents to travel freely on New Year's Eve but banned aerial firing and one-wheeling. The first case of the year was lodged in Soldier Bazaar. Three suspects were arrested and their weapons were seized. In Malir Cantt one suspect was arrested for aerial firing. A licensed weapon was also recovered from his possession. An arrest was also made in Gulshan-e-Maymar for aerial firing. In North Karachi and DHA's Gizri, two men and a woman were arrested for aerial firing. The police also reported their first 'encounter' of the year. A suspect was shot and injured at the Solangi Stop on Malir Link Road. The other suspect fled. Eight people were taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road. The police had set up a helpline for people to report aerial firing incidents on New Year's Eve.
Karachi rang in the New Year with a slew of FIRs for aerial firing and one-wheeling.

The city’s police had allowed residents to travel freely on New Year’s Eve but banned aerial firing and one-wheeling.

The first case of the year was lodged in Soldier Bazaar. Three suspects were arrested and their weapons were seized.

In Malir Cantt one suspect was arrested for aerial firing. A licensed weapon was also recovered from his possession.

An arrest was also made in Gulshan-e-Maymar for aerial firing.

In North Karachi and DHA’s Gizri, two men and a woman were arrested for aerial firing.

The police also reported their first ‘encounter’ of the year.

A suspect was shot and injured at the Solangi Stop on Malir Link Road. The other suspect fled.

Eight people were taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road.

The police had set up a helpline for people to report aerial firing incidents on New Year’s Eve.

 
