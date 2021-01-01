Karachi residents booked for aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

Karachi rang in the New Year with a slew of FIRs for aerial firing and one-wheeling.

The city’s police had allowed residents to travel freely on New Year’s Eve but banned aerial firing and one-wheeling.

The first case of the year was lodged in Soldier Bazaar. Three suspects were arrested and their weapons were seized.

In Malir Cantt one suspect was arrested for aerial firing. A licensed weapon was also recovered from his possession.

An arrest was also made in Gulshan-e-Maymar for aerial firing.

In North Karachi and DHA’s Gizri, two men and a woman were arrested for aerial firing.

The police also reported their first ‘encounter’ of the year.

A suspect was shot and injured at the Solangi Stop on Malir Link Road. The other suspect fled.

Eight people were taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road.

The police had set up a helpline for people to report aerial firing incidents on New Year’s Eve.