Karachi residents booked for aerial firing on New Year’s Eve

First case of the year lodged in Soldier Bazaar
Karachi rang in the New Year with a slew of FIRs for aerial firing and one-wheeling.
The city’s police had allowed residents to travel freely on New Year’s Eve but banned aerial firing and one-wheeling.
The first case of the year was lodged in Soldier Bazaar. Three suspects were arrested and their weapons were seized.
In Malir Cantt one suspect was arrested for aerial firing. A licensed weapon was also recovered from his possession.
An arrest was also made in Gulshan-e-Maymar for aerial firing.
In North Karachi and DHA’s Gizri, two men and a woman were arrested for aerial firing.
The police also reported their first ‘encounter’ of the year.
A suspect was shot and injured at the Solangi Stop on Malir Link Road. The other suspect fled.
Eight people were taken into custody for one-wheeling on Seaview Road.
The police had set up a helpline for people to report aerial firing incidents on New Year’s Eve.