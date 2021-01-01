Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years

Cold weather expected this weekend

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years

Photo: Online

Listen
Karachi recorded its coldest weather in 10 years on December 31 when mercury was recorded at 5.6 degrees centigrade. Before this, the coldest weather in recent history was 6.5 degrees recorded in 2014. Cold winds have captured the city and will continue to blow till Sunday at least. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said the city's maximum temperature this weekend will be between 20 and 25 degrees. Humidity will remain at 29% and wind speed is currently 25 kilometres per hour from North East. This has been one of the coldest winters Karachi has experienced in recent times. For the past week or so, the city has been experiencing a cold wave that has sent people rushing to purchase heaters and bundle up at home.
Karachi weather

