Karachi police detain four men in Zain Effendi murder case

The Karachi police have detained four suspects for their suspected involvement in the murder of Zain Effendi, the great-great-grandchild of Sindh Madressatul Islam University founder Hassanally Effendi.

The suspects were taken into custody during the raids in different areas, the police said. The suspects belong to a gang comprising Afghan nationals.

Effendi was shot dead during a robbery at his house near the Quaid’s Mausoleum on January 6.

On January 8, the Karachi police chief formed a team to catch the culprits.

District East SSP Sajid Sadozai is leading the team, and it comprises Jamshed Division SP, Darakhshan SDPO, and Ferozabad SHO among others.