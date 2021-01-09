Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi orphan files contempt case against NADRA for denying B-Form

The Sindh High Court had directed the authority to issue it

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi orphan files contempt case against NADRA for denying B-Form
Listen
A young woman has filed a contempt of court case against NADRA for not issuing her a B-Form despite being ordered to do so by the court. The young woman, an orphan, had approached the Sindh High Court seeking an order to issue her a B-Form, an identification document for citizens under the age of 18, so she could take her Intermediate exams. The Board of Secondary Education Karachi had denied Maham Rehman an admit card for the matriculation exam because she couldn’t submit her B-form. The girl was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away. She is a grade nine student at the Madarsa Tafhim Ul Quran Academy in Federal B Area and works as a domestic worker at multiple houses. Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says she doesn’t have a permanent address because she moves from one relative’s home to another. The woman told the court that she went to the NADRA office but was turned away and told to bring her parents. Advocate Farooq said they filed the case because NADRA failed to provide the B-Form despite clear court orders. The court ordered NADRA to issue the B-Form on December 23.
FaceBook WhatsApp
nadra Sindh High Court

A young woman has filed a contempt of court case against NADRA for not issuing her a B-Form despite being ordered to do so by the court.

The young woman, an orphan, had approached the Sindh High Court seeking an order to issue her a B-Form, an identification document for citizens under the age of 18, so she could take her Intermediate exams.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi had denied Maham Rehman an admit card for the matriculation exam because she couldn’t submit her B-form.

The girl was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away. She is a grade nine student at the Madarsa Tafhim Ul Quran Academy in Federal B Area and works as a domestic worker at multiple houses.

Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says she doesn’t have a permanent address because she moves from one relative’s home to another.

The woman told the court that she went to the NADRA office but was turned away and told to bring her parents. Advocate Farooq said they filed the case because NADRA failed to provide the B-Form despite clear court orders.

The court ordered NADRA to issue the B-Form on December 23.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.