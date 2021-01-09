Karachi orphan files contempt case against NADRA for denying B-Form

A young woman has filed a contempt of court case against NADRA for not issuing her a B-Form despite being ordered to do so by the court.

The young woman, an orphan, had approached the Sindh High Court seeking an order to issue her a B-Form, an identification document for citizens under the age of 18, so she could take her Intermediate exams.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi had denied Maham Rehman an admit card for the matriculation exam because she couldn’t submit her B-form.

The girl was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away. She is a grade nine student at the Madarsa Tafhim Ul Quran Academy in Federal B Area and works as a domestic worker at multiple houses.

Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says she doesn’t have a permanent address because she moves from one relative’s home to another.

The woman told the court that she went to the NADRA office but was turned away and told to bring her parents. Advocate Farooq said they filed the case because NADRA failed to provide the B-Form despite clear court orders.

The court ordered NADRA to issue the B-Form on December 23.