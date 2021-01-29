Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi: Oil tanker overturns on National Highway after collision

Driver has been detained

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

An oil tanker overturned on the National Highway near Karachi after a collision with a trailer truck Thursday night.

A fire erupted at the tanker that was doused by one truck of the fire department.

The traffic police have closed one track of the highway as oil is being transferred from the overturned tanker to another. The police said that the process will take one hour at least.

The tanker was travelling from Sanghar to Hub.

The truck driver has been detained. The police said that the accident occurred because the truck's brakes failed.

 
