Karachi man shot dead in police shootout ‘innocent’: inquiry report

A man who was shot dead by the police in Karachi’s SITE earlier this month was innocent, according to a police inquiry report.

Sultan Nazeer was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire on January 3. The police claimed Nazeer was involved in a robbery but his family refuted the claims.

They said he worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Saddar and was also a student. Neighbours and Nazeer’s family then gathered outside the SITE A police station and staged a protest.

Following this, the Keamari SSP promised a transparent inquiry into the case. The recently published report confirmed Nazeer’s innocence.

“The bullet hit him when he was between the police and the robbers,” it said.

A case has been registered against two policemen working at Karachi’s SITE A police station. They have been detained and are being questioned.