Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man shot dead in police shootout ‘innocent’: inquiry report

Two policemen detained and questioned

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi man shot dead in police shootout ‘innocent’: inquiry report

Photo: File

Listen
A man who was shot dead by the police in Karachi's SITE earlier this month was innocent, according to a police inquiry report. Sultan Nazeer was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire on January 3. The police claimed Nazeer was involved in a robbery but his family refuted the claims. They said he worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Saddar and was also a student. Neighbours and Nazeer's family then gathered outside the SITE A police station and staged a protest. Following this, the Keamari SSP promised a transparent inquiry into the case. The recently published report confirmed Nazeer's innocence. "The bullet hit him when he was between the police and the robbers," it said. A case has been registered against two policemen working at Karachi’s SITE A police station. They have been detained and are being questioned.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police SITE

A man who was shot dead by the police in Karachi’s SITE earlier this month was innocent, according to a police inquiry report.

Sultan Nazeer was shot dead by the police during an exchange of fire on January 3. The police claimed Nazeer was involved in a robbery but his family refuted the claims.

They said he worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Saddar and was also a student. Neighbours and Nazeer’s family then gathered outside the SITE A police station and staged a protest.

Following this, the Keamari SSP promised a transparent inquiry into the case. The recently published report confirmed Nazeer’s innocence.

“The bullet hit him when he was between the police and the robbers,” it said.

A case has been registered against two policemen working at Karachi’s SITE A police station. They have been detained and are being questioned.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi police, karachi police site shootout, karachi SITE A, karachi police encounter, two policemen arrested
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.