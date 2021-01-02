Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man kills mother, house help before shooting himself

Police say he was suffering from 'mental illness '

SAMAA | and - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi man kills mother, house help before shooting himself
Listen
A man shot dead his mother and house help and then killed himself in their house in Karachi's Gadap Town, the police said on Saturday. "The 27-year-old had been missing since Thursday night after which his brother and father went to look for him," the investigation officer revealed. "When he came back home, he locked himself up in a room and threatened to shoot everyone." According to the neighbours, the man came out of his room after a while and opened fire at his mother and the house help. "He then came into the society's lobby and shot himself in the head." The police said the man had been suffering from a mental illness for a while. "His family said he had been admitted at multiple hospitals prior to the incident." The bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Suicide prevention Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: • Do not leave the person alone. • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them. Mind Organisation 042 35761999Umang 0317 4288665Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139Baat Karo 0335 5743344Taskeen 0332 5267936Rooh 0333 3337664Rozan 0800-22444OpenCounseling 042 35761999
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Suicide

A man shot dead his mother and house help and then killed himself in their house in Karachi’s Gadap Town, the police said on Saturday.

“The 27-year-old had been missing since Thursday night after which his brother and father went to look for him,” the investigation officer revealed. “When he came back home, he locked himself up in a room and threatened to shoot everyone.”

According to the neighbours, the man came out of his room after a while and opened fire at his mother and the house help. “He then came into the society’s lobby and shot himself in the head.”

The police said the man had been suffering from a mental illness for a while. “His family said he had been admitted at multiple hospitals prior to the incident.”

The bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi man kills mother, karachi man suicide, karachi gadap town, karachi police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.