Karachi man kills mother, house help before shooting himself

A man shot dead his mother and house help and then killed himself in their house in Karachi’s Gadap Town, the police said on Saturday.

“The 27-year-old had been missing since Thursday night after which his brother and father went to look for him,” the investigation officer revealed. “When he came back home, he locked himself up in a room and threatened to shoot everyone.”

According to the neighbours, the man came out of his room after a while and opened fire at his mother and the house help. “He then came into the society’s lobby and shot himself in the head.”

The police said the man had been suffering from a mental illness for a while. “His family said he had been admitted at multiple hospitals prior to the incident.”

The bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.