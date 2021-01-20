Karachi maid accused of murder flees during transfer to jail

A maid arrested for robbing multiple houses in Karachi’s Gizri and Sachal and killing a woman escaped from a police mobile during her transfer to jail.

On January 13, the CPLC and Gizri police arrested three members of a gang involved in robbing houses and murdering owners from Shireen Jinnah Colony.

The suspects used to work as maids at multiple houses. On January 2, a police complaint was filed at the Sachal police station against one of the gang’s members who had poisoned a couple and robbed their house in Scheme 33’s Madras Society.

A similar incident had occurred in Defence’s Badar Commercial last December.

The three suspects were presented before a Malir court on Tuesday. The court remanded them into police custody for investigation and identity parade.

After the hearing, the police were taking the women to Civil Hospital for a coronavirus test when one of them, identified as Shamim Bibi, jumped out of the police mobile near MA Jinnah Road.

She managed to escape. An FIR has been registered at the Aram Bagh police station.

Following this, the Karachi East DIG took notice of the incident and suspended two police superintendents, two constables and a health officer on charges of “carelessness”.

An inquiry into the matter has been launched and the police are on the lookout for Shamim Bibi.