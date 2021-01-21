Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi: KMC director injured during Nazimabad anti-encroachment operation

Residents stoned KMC workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The deputy director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Tariq Khan, was injured on Thursday during a protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Nazimabad's Mujahid Colony.

According the KMC spokesperson, stalls and other encroachments on the roads have been removed while chairs, tables, cabin, gas cylinders, puncture shop equipment and pushcarts at hotels have been seized by KMC workers.

During the operation, a number of residents in the area started stoning KMC employees.

Last year, the Sindh High Court and Supreme Court ruled in favour of removing encroachments from Karachi after which an operation was started by the KMC.

Operations are underway in multiple parts of the city such as Mahmoodabad, Korangi and Orangi.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
anti-encroachment operation karachi, karachi anti-encroachment drive nazimabad, karachi anti-encroachment drive, KMC deputy director, KMC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.