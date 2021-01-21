Karachi: KMC director injured during Nazimabad anti-encroachment operation

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The deputy director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Tariq Khan, was injured on Thursday during a protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Nazimabad's Mujahid Colony.

According the KMC spokesperson, stalls and other encroachments on the roads have been removed while chairs, tables, cabin, gas cylinders, puncture shop equipment and pushcarts at hotels have been seized by KMC workers.

During the operation, a number of residents in the area started stoning KMC employees.

Last year, the Sindh High Court and Supreme Court ruled in favour of removing encroachments from Karachi after which an operation was started by the KMC.

Operations are underway in multiple parts of the city such as Mahmoodabad, Korangi and Orangi.